A KEEN walker is nearing the end of an arduous year-long challenge in aid of wildlife and to support her mental health while she recovers from cancer treatment.

Nicky Morgan, 57, of Yelverton is aiming to complete a 2,024-mile walk around Dartmoor to raise money for Musekese Conservation, a group based in Kafue National Park, Zambia – one of the largest wildlife parks in the world.

Musekese Conservation was co-founded in 2017 by ecologist and wildlife safari guide Phil Jeffrey, an ex-Tavistock’s Mount Kelly College student, to promote eco-tourism to fund nature conservation.

Nicky was diagnosed in 2019 with stage four non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – incurable, but treatable. In 2022 she was found to have a dangerous tumour on her spine, requiring a six-month course of chemo-immunotherapy. The therapy was effective and she is now in remission and optimistic for the future.

Nicky’s treatment coincided with redundancy from a stressful corporate job: “My world slightly imploded, but redundancy turned out to be a blessing in disguise because chemo was pretty tough. It was essential to maintain a sense of humour. One thing that kept me sane was my love of nature, the great outdoors and walking on Dartmoor. I walked all through my treatment.

“In 2023 I got a new job with ethical and sustainable underwear and pyjama (made of birch bark) company Stripe & Stare at Crapstone. I had a difficult adjustment back into the workplace full-time as I’d underestimated the long-lasting effects of chemo. I was really tired and not fully prepared for the challenges of a fast-paced, rapidly growing business.

“So, I started walking to work to get a fix of calm, breathe fresh air and establish a positive perspective from my natural surroundings, before the workday began. The first few months were very, very wet! Despite that, I soon realised that I didn’t just want to walk, I needed to for my own mental health. After a suggestion from my hubby ‘Morgan’, I decided to walk 2,024 miles for a purpose – hence my fundraising ‘Musekese2024Challenge’.”

This averages 5.53 miles every day – but because she started in May she had to do many more in the summer – getting up at 4.30am and walking six miles before work.

She now has about 100 miles to go before the end of the year: “It’s been tough, and some bits hurt, but I’ve benefited by feeling more positive, pragmatic and calmer. And of course fitter. I make the most of every single day. Without my walking I am not sure how I’d be.”

Nicky was born in Zambia where her parents worked. As a hobby, she often takes painting inspiration from African animals.

All Musekese202Challenge sponsorship will help fight habitat loss and poaching of animals in a river-based ecosystem which is under constant threat. She is giving a talk on her appeal on Saturday, December 7 at Clearbrook Village Hall.

Nicky Morgan, of Yelverton, is walking 2,024 miles in the same year in aid of African wildlife conservation.
Nicky Morgan, of Yelverton, is walking 2,024 miles this year, 2024, in aid of African wildlife conservation. (Submitted)
Nicky Morgan and husband in Africa on safari. Nicky is raising funds for African wildlife conservation.
Nicky Morgan and husband in Africa on safari. Nicky is raising funds for African wildlife conservation. (Subitted)
Nicky Morgan on safari in Africa.
Nicky Morgan on safari in Africa. (Submitted)
Nicky Morgan on safari in Zimbabwe.
Nicky Morgan on safari in Zimbabwe. (Submitted)