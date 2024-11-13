“So, I started walking to work to get a fix of calm, breathe fresh air and establish a positive perspective from my natural surroundings, before the workday began. The first few months were very, very wet! Despite that, I soon realised that I didn’t just want to walk, I needed to for my own mental health. After a suggestion from my hubby ‘Morgan’, I decided to walk 2,024 miles for a purpose – hence my fundraising ‘Musekese2024Challenge’.”