A KEEN walker is nearing the end of an arduous year-long challenge in aid of wildlife and to support her mental health while she recovers from cancer treatment.
Nicky Morgan, 57, of Yelverton is aiming to complete a 2,024-mile walk around Dartmoor to raise money for Musekese Conservation, a group based in Kafue National Park, Zambia – one of the largest wildlife parks in the world.
Musekese Conservation was co-founded in 2017 by ecologist and wildlife safari guide Phil Jeffrey, an ex-Tavistock’s Mount Kelly College student, to promote eco-tourism to fund nature conservation.
Nicky was diagnosed in 2019 with stage four non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – incurable, but treatable. In 2022 she was found to have a dangerous tumour on her spine, requiring a six-month course of chemo-immunotherapy. The therapy was effective and she is now in remission and optimistic for the future.
Nicky’s treatment coincided with redundancy from a stressful corporate job: “My world slightly imploded, but redundancy turned out to be a blessing in disguise because chemo was pretty tough. It was essential to maintain a sense of humour. One thing that kept me sane was my love of nature, the great outdoors and walking on Dartmoor. I walked all through my treatment.
“In 2023 I got a new job with ethical and sustainable underwear and pyjama (made of birch bark) company Stripe & Stare at Crapstone. I had a difficult adjustment back into the workplace full-time as I’d underestimated the long-lasting effects of chemo. I was really tired and not fully prepared for the challenges of a fast-paced, rapidly growing business.
“So, I started walking to work to get a fix of calm, breathe fresh air and establish a positive perspective from my natural surroundings, before the workday began. The first few months were very, very wet! Despite that, I soon realised that I didn’t just want to walk, I needed to for my own mental health. After a suggestion from my hubby ‘Morgan’, I decided to walk 2,024 miles for a purpose – hence my fundraising ‘Musekese2024Challenge’.”
This averages 5.53 miles every day – but because she started in May she had to do many more in the summer – getting up at 4.30am and walking six miles before work.
She now has about 100 miles to go before the end of the year: “It’s been tough, and some bits hurt, but I’ve benefited by feeling more positive, pragmatic and calmer. And of course fitter. I make the most of every single day. Without my walking I am not sure how I’d be.”
Nicky was born in Zambia where her parents worked. As a hobby, she often takes painting inspiration from African animals.
All Musekese202Challenge sponsorship will help fight habitat loss and poaching of animals in a river-based ecosystem which is under constant threat. She is giving a talk on her appeal on Saturday, December 7 at Clearbrook Village Hall.