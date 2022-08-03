Yelverton bakery launches pay it forward scheme
Subscribe newsletter
The Dartmoor Bakery in Yelverton is now running a new pay it forward scheme which enables customers to help those in need.
Anyone visiting the bakery can now pay for something extra as a donation. From here, owner Avis Jones and her employees note what has been paid for and these goods can then be collected by recipients.
This idea derives from an old Italian tradition which has recently found revival during difficult economic times. The concept sees someone paying for two things but take only one and donate the other as an anonymous act of kindness.
The scheme has been extended during the summer holidays to include children’s lunches for those who attend local schools and are on free school meals to make sure that these lunches can carry on during their time off school.
Avis said of the scheme’s success: ‘We have been blown away by the generosity of our customers who have purchased so many children’s packed lunches online and in the bakery since our last post. To receive a free lunch you can either get in touch with a member of the Horrabridge Food Hub or you can get in touch with us directly either call us now on 01822 854682 or by private message through our Facebook page and let us know what day you’d like to pick up the lunches so we can have them ready for you to collect. So far we have given out 16 children’s lunches, to be able to offer a further 25 this week is amazing. A huge thank you to everyone who has taken part in our pay it forward scheme. The families you’ve helped have been very grateful.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |