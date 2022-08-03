Yelverton bakery launches pay it forward scheme

Avis said of the scheme’s success: ‘We have been blown away by the generosity of our customers who have purchased so many children’s packed lunches online and in the bakery since our last post. To receive a free lunch you can either get in touch with a member of the Horrabridge Food Hub or you can get in touch with us directly either call us now on 01822 854682 or by private message through our Facebook page and let us know what day you’d like to pick up the lunches so we can have them ready for you to collect. So far we have given out 16 children’s lunches, to be able to offer a further 25 this week is amazing. A huge thank you to everyone who has taken part in our pay it forward scheme. The families you’ve helped have been very grateful.’