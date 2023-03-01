The fourth Yelverton Art Festival will take place over the weekend of March 11 and 12 at Yelverton Memorial Hall.
Entrance is free and it will be open from 12 noon to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
The aim of the festival is to both support local artists and raise funds for charity. There will be an exhibition and sale of art, both traditional and more contemporary.
Visitors can browse stalls selling jewellery, sculptures, pottery, glasswork, woodturning and printmaking, and enjoy meeting and chatting to the makers about their work. A good selection of individual cards will also be on sale..
The event will be raising funds for Plymouth and Cornwall Cancer Fund. The fund supports local people affected by cancer through financial grants, contributes to funding education and small research projects, and is currently funding training posts for cancer nurse specialists. In 2022 the festival raised £1600.
Family friendly drop-in art workshops will be run by run by Andy Cairns of West Devon Art workshops (westdevonartworkshops.co.uk).
The Saturday workshop will be clay and the Sunday workshop block printing. Workshops are free, but donations to charity are welcome.
A café will be offering tea and cakes throughout the day and soup at lunch time. A raffle supported by local businesses will raise funds for the charity.