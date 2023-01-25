‘In doing these maps for the book, something like three quarters of all the temperate rainforests we think are left in England aren’t actually protected. So that’s really concerning because at the very minimum we need to protect the little we have left and going from there we need to take much more concerted action to tackle some of the big threats they face such as invasive rhododendron. We see lots of that in Cornwall and Devon, it thrives in the wet west and makes it a very troublesome plant. We also need to take action against excessive grazing on the edges of our temperate rainforests because ultimately they will be much more healthy ecologically- speaking if they’re allowed to spread and reconnect again.