DEVON sculptor Andrew Sinclair MRSS is delighted that his three magnificent diver sculptures have been making waves in worldwide news this week.
His sculptures are installed on the world’s largest ship "Icon of the Seas", which received amazing coverage on CNN, Sky News and on the BBC, when it left Miami on its maiden voyage.
The commission for the three divers was finally completed in August last year and was an epic project for Andrew and his team.
Andrew was approached by International Corporate Art earlier in the year to create the three 7ft female sculptures, posed as if in a dive sequence.
Not only did Andrew design and sculpt the magnificent, stylised figures, working with local metal fabricators and paint sprayers, he had to project manage the engineering and fixings of each piece for them to be installed on three different decks.
Andrew said: “I’m delighted to see that my diver sculptures have been featured in many news articles around the world – creating them was certainly a voyage of discovery!
"We used innovative techniques and new materials in their making and I’m extremely proud of the high-quality design and finish that my team and I ultimately achieved.”
Created in Andrew’s workshop in the heart of Devon, in Bondleigh near North Tawton, the figures made the journey to the shipyard in Turku, Finland, before the ship headed to Miami for its launch.
Andrew has worked with ICA for more than 30 years, producing a huge range of sculptures for cruise-liners, including giant venetian masks, to fire-breathing dragons, to astronauts and breakdancers.
Andrew Sinclair is best known to the public for his famous David Bowie sculpture in Aylesbury and his Civic Award-winning sculpture in Halifax of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment.
As one of the world’s leading realist figurative sculptors, Andrew Sinclair MRSS SWAc is considered an icon in the world of sculpture education too.
Andrew is the co-director and lead tutor at The Sculpture School in Devon, which attracts students from around the world to study realist, figurative sculpture.