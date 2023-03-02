STUDENTS and staff at Delaware Primary Academy have been celebrating World Book Day this morning by dressing up as characters from their favourite books.
From the Hulk to Emmeline Pankhurst, children from all year groups were dressed up and enjoying some fun activities which included a book character "I spy" and a reading book scavenger hunt in the library. Many of the children also expressed their excitement for their hot chocolate later as some are set to attend a storytelling event at the school from 5pm-6pm today.