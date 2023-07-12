Tavistock College student Ruby Gauler was taking part in a work experience week at Derriford Hospital on the day of the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the NHS last week. She is pictured with chief executive Ann James who was handing out NHS birthday cake to staff.
Works experience student meets NHS Chief Executive
Thursday 13th July 2023 1:00 pm
(Submitted)
