A NEW 24-hour medication collection point (like the one at Callington Health Centre) is going to be installed at Gunnislake Health Centre.
Work to install the Medpoint will be taking place at the side of the building, by the external pharmacy door and dispensary window. The porch over the external pharmacy door is going to be removed, the path dug up to make a level base and the low wall running along the pavement will be removed. The Health Centre has warned residents that the work may cause some noise disruption.
The external pharmacy door will remain accessible for prescriptions to be dropped off. The disabled parking bay to the right as you drive into the Health Centre car park will be occupied with a van and trailer each day, so patients are requested to use the bay nearest the front entrance, whenever possible.
Gunnislake Health Centre stated: 'We appreciate it is disruptive to have these projects underway during opening hours, but there are no alternative options available and the works required are essential. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.'