We are excited to announce the addition of Dr John Patrick McVeigh to our team here at Spring Hill Specialist Dental Centre.
Please join us in welcoming Paddy who already has a long-standing and fantastic reputation within Tavistock as a highly trained dental surgeon.
He has joined us for two days per week and we are very excited to have him as part of the team and look forward to welcoming new patients to our practice.
Paddy is accepting private patients, who can sign up to Denplan or pay per visit. This can be discussed further upon joining with our lovely reception team.
To book an appointment with Paddy, or any of our dentists or specialists, please give us a call on 01822 613112 or drop us an email if you prefer to
We will soon be launching online booking, which is going live within the next few weeks, which we hope will increase the accessibility of booking appointments for everyone.