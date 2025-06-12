A 27-year-old woman from Exeter has pleaded guilty to stalking a man in Okehampton.
Apinya Chinglek, of Clifton Street in Exeter, stalked the victim in Exeter and Okehampton from 2019 to 2024.
Chinglek watched the complainant and monitored his use of the internet, email and other forms of social media.
Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard how she visited Okehampton on at least six occasions in areas the victim frequented and took pictures outside the Army Cadet Hut and Okehampton Police Station.
Chinglek approached the victim’s mother in November 2024 and handed her a card.
The court heard how she moved to Exeter to be near the victim and messaged a peer saying she has “someone truly in her heart” and that “he [the victim] is the reason I chose Exeter”.
Chinglek has been remanded on unconditional bail until her next hearing on July 23, 2025.
