Team leader Paul Hudson said: 'The casualty was a 71-year-old lady, a local resident, who was part of a walking group that were in these woodlands. She had collapsed on a track. A road ambulance and Devon Air Ambulance responded (landing in a field near the woodland) and we were mobilised to help them, having received reports of a cardiac arrest from the police, however this information would have come from the member of the public who phoned in; sometimes people confuse 'cardiac arrest' with 'heart attack'. However when we arrived, the emergency services determined that she had passed. We had to locate them via grid reference and find the casualty site in thick and muddy conditions.'