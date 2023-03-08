During the pandemic, Anna Mendham was locked down in India in a Himalayan district known as the Kullu Valley. Anna described the moment as ‘surreal’ as her meditation retreat was interrupted by being told she had to get to a safe place before the borders closed, with only five pounds left in her pocket. Luckily for writer Anna, a job came in and she was able to work from the house she was renting in the hills of the valley. However, the same could not be said for the many beggars and people living in slums that relied on tourism.