“The lady in the car was quite cold and I was trying to reassure her. I asked her if she was alone, did she have any children in the car? and she said she was alone. In five minutes, water started to come into the car. I was up to my waist in the water. The water was coming up higher and higher. We were waiting ten to 15 minutes for the fire brigade and I was trying to reassure her, saying ‘you are fine, somebody is coming, you are not alone. In the end the fire crew came. They had a ladder and two people came down. After that somebody told them to go as they were there now.”