A woman has received a three-year extension and variation on her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to prevent her from causing anti-social behaviour in Tavistock.
Megan Wheatcroft, aged 34 and of no fixed abode, had the changes applied to her CBO when she appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 30.
She was originally issued with a CBO in 2021 but the court was satisfied that due to numerous breaches between 2022 and 2024, a number of variations could be granted.
Under the new terms of the CBO, extended by three years to run until December 16 2027, the defendant must obey a number of restrictions.
She must allow access to the emergency service when she makes a call to them from a premises to enter the premises; she must not act in an anti-social manner or incite anyone else to act in an anti-social manner in Tavistock; she must not consume alcohol in a public place apart from in licensed premises; not be drunk and disorderly in a public place, and not enter areas of central Tavistock defined on a map presented to the court unless for a pre-arranged medical appointment.
Sgt Tom Ottley, in charge of policing in Tavistock, has welcomed the verdict of the court.
He said: “Wheatcroft was initially issued with a criminal behaviour order in 2021. Unfortunately, this did not have the desired impact on reducing her continued poor behaviour on the residents and businesses of Tavistock.
“This new variation and extension of her Criminal Behaviour Order is a huge positive step, providing her with clear guidelines for what will not be tolerated within our community and giving the police robust powers to address her offending if there is not a positive change.
“I want to extend my gratitude to district judge smith for providing a balanced ruling on the matter, the Crown Prosecution Service for their support and Tavistock’s neighbourhood policing team, for whom this represents the culmination of several years’ work and intervention.”
Wheatcroft remains in custody, currently serving a 32-week sentence for breaches of the original order and public order offences.