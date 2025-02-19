Police investigating a report of assault in Tavistock at the beginning of February are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
An initial incident took place on Garden Lane, Tavistock where the victim, an 18-year-old man, was approached by the suspect, believed to be a man, who then forced him to his knees before kicking him multiple times.
The victim has then reported that he ran towards The Meadows area of the town, before the suspect approached him again near the tennis courts, where he was again pushed to the floor and repeatedly kicked.
The victim sustained injuries to his head, face, arms and body and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged.
Both incidents took place between midnight and 12.30am on Saturday, February 1.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250026579.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.