Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike rider was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle collision at Crapstone near Yelverton.
The crash occurred at 5.23pm on Friday (January 24) on an unclassified road running through Crapstone near to the junction with Stoke Hill Lane.
The collision involved a grey Yamaha motorcycle and a red VW Golf.
As a result of the collision the male rider of the motorcycle, aged in his 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. His next of kin are aware.
The occupants of the VW Golf were uninjured.
The road was closed while an investigation took place at the scene and officers thank drivers for their patience.
Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information or captured any relevant footage on dash-cam, to please get in touch.
Any witnesses and anyone with information which may help our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Devon & Cornwall website quoting log number 650 24/01/2025.