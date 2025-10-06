Mobile phone users across the region are being warned of a winter fuel payment scams through text messages.
The messages often say the recipient needs to ‘apply’ for a winter fuel payment or that they haven’t submitted their application, but most eligible people would receive the winter fuel payment automatically and wouldn’t need to apply.
They include a link to a fake government website where you are asked to enter personal details, including bank account information.
It’s part of a ‘phishing’ scam where criminals attempt to trick people into giving up their personal and financial information.
The scam usually involves fraudsters sending fake text messages or emails, or making phone calls, claiming to be from a government department.
Janet Quinn, the lead officer for scams at Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service, said: “If you get a text like this, report it by forwarding it for free to 7726 then delete it immediately.
“Criminals send these messages to phish for your details so they can try to scam you.
“Don’t open the message or text back saying you are not interested as that will show them that the number is a real number.”
If you think you’ve lost money in a scam, stop all contact with the scammer and tell your bank immediately. You can call 159 to get through to your bank.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.