Mobile phone users across the region are being warned of a winter fuel payment scams through text messages.

The messages often say the recipient needs to ‘apply’ for a winter fuel payment or that they haven’t submitted their application, but most eligible people would receive the winter fuel payment automatically and wouldn’t need to apply.

They include a link to a fake government website where you are asked to enter personal details, including bank account information.

It’s part of a ‘phishing’ scam where criminals attempt to trick people into giving up their personal and financial information.

The scam usually involves fraudsters sending fake text messages or emails, or making phone calls, claiming to be from a government department.

Examples of winter fuel payment scam text messages
Examples of winter fuel payment scam text messages (Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service)

Janet Quinn, the lead officer for scams at Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service, said: “If you get a text like this, report it by forwarding it for free to 7726 then delete it immediately.

“Criminals send these messages to phish for your details so they can try to scam you.

“Don’t open the message or text back saying you are not interested as that will show them that the number is a real number.”

You can also report suspicious emails by forwarding them to [email protected].

If you think you’ve lost money in a scam, stop all contact with the scammer and tell your bank immediately. You can call 159 to get through to your bank.

Report the scam to Action Fraud online or call 0300 123 2040.

You can get advice through the Citizens Advice Consumer Service online or by calling 0808 223 1133.