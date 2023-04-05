Volunteers simply need to record sightings of any wild mammal (or the signs they leave behind such as footprints or droppings) each week online (ptes.org/lwm). Sightings could be from a garden, however big or small, allotment, or public green space such as parks, playing fields and cemeteries. PTES offers free advice online to help volunteers identify species and recognise tell-tale signs, so anyone can take part - you don’t need to be a wildlife expert! And even if it’s just a grey squirrel that visits, every record is valuable and part of the bigger picture.