Wildlife lovers are being invited to take part in a volunteer scheme to give nature a boost in West Devon.
West Devon Borough Council is launching its own wildlife warden scheme to preserve the area’s biodiversity by recruiting a network of volunteer wardens from among residents, environmental groups, town and parish councils and other bodies.
The scheme will be launched at a public event at West Devon Borough Council, Kilworthy Park, Tavistock, on Saturday, September 28 from 10.30am-3pm. To attend, book here: https://shorturl.at/ds6v3
New wildlife warden coordinator, ecologist Emma Checkley will be training and leading volunteer wardens.
She said: “I’m hoping that this role will empower people to get involved with restoring, conserving and enhancing biodiversity in their environment. There’s already a huge amount of good work that’s being carried out across West Devon. This role is about bringing those people together, joining the dots and creating networks of people who want to improve habitats for wildlife.”
Cllr Ursula Mann, climate and biodiversity lead, said: “We have been committed for a long time to improve biodiversity on our land. The appointment of Emma will help us reach that goal. It’s hugely important to people in West Devon that we are managing our land well and we are supporting our local wildlife in any way that we can. We have this opportunity as a community across the borough to make a really big impact.”