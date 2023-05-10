A WILDLIFE walk is being held at Cotehele this weekend to give people the chance to see what the rangers have been up to and look out for the birds, butterflies and wildflowers of spring.
Andy will lead the walk from Cotehele quay, along the river and through the woods at Cotehele. The route will be three miles long and contains uneven surfaces, hills and stiles.
Booking is advised. To book, please call: 01579 352718.
To join the walk, meet outside the Edgcumbe at Cotehele quay at 11am on Sunday. Bring a raincoat and wear sensible footwear. The walk will finish at 1pm.