After an absence of more than 100 years, wildcats could return to the South West.
A two-year investigation undertaken by the South West Wildcat Project found that a sustainable population of wildcats could flourish in the South West and that 80 per cent of people surveyed in the region were positive about their reintroduction.
European wildcats, also known as ‘woodcats’, were once widespread in the South West, along with many other parts of England, Scotland and Wales.
However, centuries of persecution, plus the loss and fragmentation of their favoured woodland and rough grassland habitats saw them disappear across much of their range.
Cath Jeffs, South West Wildcat Project lead, said: “It’s exciting that this report suggests wildcats could be part of the region’s nature once again. The return of this critically endangered species would be another step in the restoration of our native wildlife and will help rebalance local ecosystems.
“A lot of work remains to be done before the first wildcats could be released in the South West. Honest and open dialogue with stakeholders will be key to making sure the species and local communities could thrive alongside one another in the future.”
The South West Wildcat Project is a partnership project between Devon Wildlife Trust, Derek Gow Consultancy and Forestry England. University of Exeter and Wildwood Trust are advisers to the project.
The South West’s last wildcats are thought to have survived until the mid-nineteenth century.
Today the UK’s only remaining wildcats live in the Highlands of Scotland.
Despite being given protected status in 1988 wildcats are now classed as ‘critically endangered’ and at risk of extinction with as few as 115 individuals remaining in the wild.
According to the South West Wildcat Project, Wildcats pose no significant risk to existing endangered wildlife populations such as bats and dormice.
Wildcat diets concentrate on widespread commonly found species, with 75% of their prey consisting of small mammals including voles, rats, wood mice and rabbits.
Their presence would help ‘balance’ existing ecosystems by returning a missing predator which co-evolved alongside native wildlife.
Abby Parravani Forest Planner at Forestry England, said: “Forestry England is proud to be a partner in the pioneering South West Wildcat Project. I’m thrilled that the feasibility report shows the suitability of South West England to reintroduce this missing native species, contributing to the restoration of ecosystems across this landscape.
“We’re looking forward to the next phase of the project as we move one step closer to returning wildcats to the South West.”
A significant majority of people in the South West expressed positive views towards wildcat reintroduction to their region.
Two separate surveys were conducted by independent researchers at the University of Exeter. In one, 71% of 1,000 people ) liked the idea of wildcat return. In the other, 83% of 1,425 who responded to an online questionnaire expressed positivity towards wildcat reintroduction.
While there are no immediate plans to release wildcats, Devon Wildlife Trust and its partners are committed to developing plans for reintroduction. This includes securing funding to ensure the best chance of success.
