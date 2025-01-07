The Government’s plans for devolution could turn the South West into the wild west as local authorities seek to make “power bids” for various parts of Devon, one councillor has claimed.
Cllr George Dexter (Lib Dem, Okehampton North) was speaking at a special meeting of West Devon Borough Council this week, where members were united in opposing any moves towards a single unitary authority for Devon. They want more time to come up with options and to “widely consult” with the community.
All of Devon’s eight district councils are having meetings this week ahead of Friday’s deadline to respond to plans announced just before Christmas.
The Government favours elected mayors which could cover multiple counties.
District councils could disappear if authorities merge to create larger areas of at least 500,000 people.
West Devon is the smallest authority in Devon by population, covering around 57,000 people.
Despite power being shifted from Whitehall to the regions, with fewer councillors, there are fears that local democracy will be lost.
West Devon councillors expressed support for devolution but said it was being “railroaded through”.
Cllr Dexter said reorganisations are complex and “hideously expensive”.
He continued: “The way in which it is presented is outrageous. It’s looking at making the South West into the wild west where power bids are made for various parts of Devon.
“It’s a recipe for vast expense and a loss of services.”
Cllr Neil Jory (Con, Milton Ford) said a single Devon unitary authority, without Plymouth and Exeter, the former already a unitary and the latter proposing to be one, would leave Devon picking up the pieces without an economic centre and no way of raising substantial income.
Cllr Christopher West (Lib Dem, Burrator) criticised Conservative-run Devon County Council, saying it is not “fit for purpose” and is struggling with the costs of adult social care, children’s services and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).
“It’s a fallacy that a bigger authority is going solve all our problems. Imagine travelling from Great Torrington to Sidmouth [57 miles]. The area is too big and will not be responsive to our needs.”
Devon’s district councils stand united in opposing a single unitary authority for Devon and in a joint statement last week said they don’t support postponing this spring’s county council elections, a move the Government has hinted at for councils that have agreed plans for reforms.
Cllr Jane Elliott (Green, Chagford) said it was important not to be too negative and to take “a step back” as there was a lot in the white paper that councillors would probably agree with.
“The main thrust is about devolution and about more money being invested locally, but the overall message is being undermined by the idea about the journey to get there,” she said. “We need more time to work out what is best of the people of Devon.”
Cllr Jeff Moody (Ind, Tavistock North) said looking after residents and representing them properly was why he became a councillor and he was concerned that some communities would be underserved in the reorganisation.
West Devon and South Hams councils had already “led the way” by sharing a workforce and should be given time to come up with a solution by consulting with the people they represent, he said.
Council leader Mandy Ewings (Ind, Tavistock South West) said residents and businesses were the primary concern but also the 570 council staff who were worried about what was coming.
“We need to support our staff and reassure them where necessary,” she said.
She said a Cornwall, Devon, Plymouth and Torbay strategic authority “made sense” with unitary councils below it but the borough council is against an elected mayor.
Cllr Caroline Mott (Con, Bridestowe) questioned whether more work would fall on town and parish councillors and the voluntary sector.
By Alison Stephenson