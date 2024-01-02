Trees came down in Tavistock today - and a lorry ended up in a hedge in the Tamar Valley - as Storm Henk made itself felt.
A Met Office Yellow wind warning has been force across the region all day and winds remain strong.
On the the A388 near Callington an Intercounty Pallex lorry ended up in the hedge during the afternoon during a particularly strong gust. Intercounty, which has a depot in Launceston, said the driver was unharmed.
Gavin Haines, from Intercounty, praised his driver for avoiding a possible collision. He said: "This morning an Intercounty lorry overturned in the high winds near Launceston on the A388.
"A major gust of wind caused the accident, but only thanks to our experienced drivers actions, was he able to steer the vehicle onto the hedge. The driver didn’t sustain any injuries.
"The trailer was empty as it was en-route to making a full load customer collection in Plymouth.
"Our drivers were briefed this morning before leaving the depot and following this incident we contacted them again to ask them to follow the usual risk assessment procedures and if they considered the road conditions to be unsafe due to the wind, to park up safely until such conditions eased. Where the conditions are deemed to be unsafe for our drivers, operations will be halted."
In Tavistock, meanwhile a large tree fell on a parked car in the Abbey Rise car park during the morning, see below. The vehicle beneath had its roof severely damaged in the impact, onlookers reported.