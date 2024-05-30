A wild swimmer from Okehampton has drowned in a reservoir on Dartmoor. Shaun Northcott, 27, was discovered unresponsive in Meldon Reservoir last week (May 20). An inquest will be held into his death. Assistant coroner Stephen Covell said: "He was located unresponsive by a member of the public in an area of the reservoir frequented for wild swimming."
Meldon Reservoir (stock image)
