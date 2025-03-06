CONCERN over “camping” at a beauty spot in East Cornwall has led one van-lifer to appeal for understanding.
Low wages, the cost of living, a lack of affordable housing and unstable rentals are all factors in a picture where now, increasing numbers of people are living in their vehicles.
A post on the Callington Noticeboard had asked: “Since when did our beautiful Kit Hill become a regular campsite?”
Who the nature reserve belongs to is another question – but the conversation that followed highlighted that there are different groups of people that stay overnight in vans, for different reasons. And that there are various sides to the argument about where is the “right” place to stay.
Mark Readman, who lives in Callington, said: “A large homeless increase has lead to an explosion of people taking up this van life. It sounds like a lifestyle choice but in reality there is no choice for many.
“With rents touching a thousand a month for a damp, cold flat, council tax, utilities taking it to £1200+ a month, those on minimum wage have no money left for food or basic living.“Most of us are a couple of pay packets away from broke.”
However, another person said that some people staying on Kit Hill were “influencers” – posting photos of their van life on social media to their followers and earning sponsorship in the process.
In between the two extremes are people who have houses to live in but spend regular weekends living out of their vans, and wild camp rather than staying on campsites.
One woman said: “I can see both sides. I’ve felt uncomfortable parking at Kit Hill incline when there have been the same vans parked in the same spot for weeks with their washing hanging up, as it feels like they’re making it their territory. As a lone female it feels vulnerable.
“I do agree a lot of people have been forced into this way of life and are just trying to live. There should definitely be more options for people who want somewhere safe and cheap to stay overnight in their vans.”
It’s hard to put a figure on homelessness: there are many with no fixed address, yet they’re not registered as having housing need, and only a small number sleep rough.
Of a population of 575,000, there are around 20,000 households on Cornwall’s Homechoice register (needing social housing) and around 1,600 living in temporary accommodation, according to recent figures.
Bee Turner has lived in his van for just under a year, and stays on Kit Hill among other places.
“It is not a choice – it’s all I have, and I can't afford to eat most days, so I am certainly not making money at it.
“I do however pull up and clear up rubbish and dog poo left by others, so people don’t think it’s me. Kit Hill is beautiful and it should stay that way. Not all people living in vans are bad and not all people living in houses are good.”