She thanked the town council for the bench and for his ex-colleagues taking part in her unveiling ceremony which was attended by Tavistock Mayor Cllr Paul Ward who said: ‘I very much regret never meeting Gareth. But he was a man to be admired and so many people loved and missed him when he passed. He made a big contribution to the town and often people like that go unnoticed, but it shows that the people of Tavistock did appreciate his work and his character. He was also a well respected submariner in an elite service, for his mentoring skills. Jasmin should be praised for having this bench put up — it’s a very suitable tribute to him.’