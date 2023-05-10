THE WIDOW of a popular road sweeper who worked in Tavistock and nearby villages unveiled a new street bench placed in the town centre in his memory.
Gareth Harries died suddenly, aged 65, at the end of last summer at the Tavistock home he shared with his wife Jasmin.
On his death there was an outpouring of tributes with many members of the community praising him as a ‘true kind gentleman’, a ‘lovely, gentle giant’, and ‘well loved’. He was also remembered as an inspirational mentor by his former Royal Navy shipmates when he served as a submariner in Devonport, before becoming a street cleaner.
Because he was such a recognised and loved figure on the streets Jasmin decided to reflect the feelings of residents and paid for the bench behind the Duke of Bedford statue.which has a brass plaque with his name.
Gareth, or ’Stavi’ after a character in the TV detective Kojak series, worked for West Devon Borough Council, in places like Horrabridge and Bere Alston and retired due to ill health in 2021 after about 20 years service.
Jasmin said: ‘I’m very proud to be sitting on this bench in Gareth’s name. It’s so fitting that it should be in a prominent position in the town centre where was most recognised when he was working. So many people knew him by sight and to talk to because he was so approachable and friendly. He was well loved by strangers who became long-term aquaintances, including children, because he was a genuine person. He was always cheerful, despite being in pain in his later years when he was still working.
‘I like to think of people sitting here and looking at the streets he helped look good for everyone.’
She thanked the town council for the bench and for his ex-colleagues taking part in her unveiling ceremony which was attended by Tavistock Mayor Cllr Paul Ward who said: ‘I very much regret never meeting Gareth. But he was a man to be admired and so many people loved and missed him when he passed. He made a big contribution to the town and often people like that go unnoticed, but it shows that the people of Tavistock did appreciate his work and his character. He was also a well respected submariner in an elite service, for his mentoring skills. Jasmin should be praised for having this bench put up — it’s a very suitable tribute to him.’
Former colleague Andy Larcombe said: ‘I worked with Stavi for 15 years and he was very good to work with. He made the job a pleasure. Jas’s bench is a lovely tribute in the right place for all those people who knew him, to sit and remember him.’
Another ex-workmate Chris Bailey said: ‘He was a lovely man. He easy to talk to about the hard times we all go through. I felt we could talk about personal problems, which isn’t common with most men. He was very supportive as a colleague and he became a friend.’