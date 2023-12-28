250 tonnes of real Christmas trees are thrown away in landfills every year.
Luckily, there are lots of ways to give your real Christmas tree new life.
Unfortunately, there are no Christmas tree collections in Tavistock - but Christmas trees can be used as firewood, and the smaller branches and needles can be used as kindling.
The needles can also be turned into mulch and used as compost for the garden! To do this, you should add weeds, veg peelings and leafy debris and put them in a sheltered, shady spot.
If you have the space, leaving your tree in a sheltered place in the garden means it will become a great place for wildlife big and small. Bugs will be able to use the tree as a habitat and shelter, and if you detach smaller branches and needles, birds will use them for nesting and insulation.
If you are lucky enough to have a tree with a root still attached, it can be replanted ready for next year!