Aimee was admitted to hospital where she received intravenous fluid therapy, pain relief and gut stimulants to encourage ingesta along. She also received regular syringe feedings and exercise encouragement. Aimee had a lot of character whilst in hospital and kept gnawing out her fluid line! After a couple of days she started to eat on her own and was discharged. Her owner reports she is now back to her usual tricks pulling things off the coffee table!