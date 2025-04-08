A national day of remembrance will take place on Monday, May 5, with the Cenotaph in London draped in Union Flags, a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace and flypast with the Red Arrows. On Tuesday an impressive installation of ceramic poppies will take place at the Tower of London and historic buildings and monuments countrywide will be illuminated. On Wednesday, a concert will take place at Westminster Hall, on VE Day a service will be held for world leaders and veterans in Westminster Abbey.