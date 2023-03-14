Mike Gurney, teacher and NEU rep at Okehampton College and Joint Branch Secretary, said: “We very much regret that this third round of action has proved necessary but, given the government’s refusal to engage in any meaningful negotiations on the key issues, it has become inevitable. Devon members are going to London in unprecedented numbers on 15 March which shows how strongly they support the action being taken. We are also asking the public and members to lobby their local MPs so that we can resolve this dispute, get a fully-funded and acceptable pay award and get back to the thing we do best, which is teaching children to help them on their way to a better life. We hope the Government will follow the lead of Scotland and Wales to bring a swift, fully-funded end to this dispute as a matter of urgency.”