THE POLICING commander for West and North Devon is retiring this summer after notable achievements in his dedicated 30 years’ service.
Superintendent Toby Davies, who has been regional commander for the past nine years, has won awards for his proactive policing style
His career began in 1994 after filling in a recruitment form, ‘on a whim’, by working in Exeter on response and neighbourhood policing, before being promoted to sergeant in Ilfracombe.
He helped police royal visits and the huge 2021 multinational G7 Summit in Cornwall. He worked in neighbourhood policing roles in the region up to the rank of chief inspector. In 2012 he was promoted to the role of criminal justice and custody commander, helping establish the victim care unit.
He has had roles in public order, firearm and major incident command and received a commendation for his proactivity and high number of arrests during his probation period and a second for helping a man suffering a mental health crisis. He received a national Excellence in Policing award from the Police Superintendents Association.
Supt Davies said: “I was studying at Exeter University when I saw a career stand about policing. I had no family connections in the police and had never even thought of policing as a career. On a whim I picked up the form, filled it out and sent it in. It was the best decision I ever made.”
He added: “I will leave with fond memories. I love the adrenaline, the uncertainty, the variety and back in the day I loved chasing the cars and the criminals. I get a buzz in dealing with risk, like when dealing with public order and firearms command incidents.