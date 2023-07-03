West Devon's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closure for drainage survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.