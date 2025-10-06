West Devon's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End - lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Meldon to Tongue End - lane closures for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm October 9 to 4am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.