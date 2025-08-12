West Devon's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 6pm August 11 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross to Meldon lane closure for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down, lane closure for boundary fence repairs.
• A30, from 8pm August 14 to 4am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.