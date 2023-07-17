West Devon's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down to Woodleigh, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 19 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 7pm July 19 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 9pm July 26 to 5am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A388.
• A30, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross to Okehampton, lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.