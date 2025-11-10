West Devon's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Liftondown carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via old A30 to Liftondown.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.