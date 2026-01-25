Police have confirmed the body of a man has been found today (Sunday, January 25) after two men went missing during a Christmas Day swimming tragedy from Budleigh beach.
A police statement said: “Emergency services were called shortly before 3pm on Sunday, January 25, to Exmouth Beach following a report of a possible body seen near the shore.
“The body of a man has since been recovered.
“Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of a 64-year-old man from Budleigh Salterton have been informed of this development.”
A first body, believed to be of one of the two men missing from the Christmas Day mass swim, (a 47-year-old), was found on January 20, at Sandy Bay, Exmouth.
At the time, the other man, identified as Matthew Upham, remained missing.
