West Devon's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh lane closures for drainage.
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 10pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for Instalcom.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Lifton Down to Meldon lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8am February 20 to 4pm February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 southbound, Sourton Cross to Stowford Cross lance closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Down to Liftondown lane closure for drainage, No access to Stowford Cross Layby.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.