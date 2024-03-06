POLICE are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with reports of burglaries to outbuildings on farms in the West Devon area recently.
This took place in the Princetown area sometime between 1pm on Monday, February 19 and 2pm on Tuesday, February 20.
Approximately 40 packs of silage wrap was stolen.
The police reference is 50240041819.
A theft from an outbuilding in the Brentor area took place sometime on Tuesday, February 20.
Two Yamaha 450 quad bikes were stolen along with a Honda petrol pressure washer.
The police reference is 50240042451.
The police advice is that farmers should review security, make a note of all property and serial numbers, and consider additional locks, trackers etc on quad bikes.
Further advice is to be wary of any suspicious activity and make a note of descriptions and vehicle registrations, and also to report any suspicious activity using the 999 number.
Anyone with information or CCTV in the areas mentioned is asked to please telephone 101 quoting the relevant reference, or make contact via the Devon and Cornwall Police website.