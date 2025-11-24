West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cheriton Cross exit slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Alphington and return.
• A30, from 8pm November 26 to 4am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm November 28 to 4am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down to Woodleigh - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 4am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Lifton Down to Pennygillam - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.