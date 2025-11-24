Devon residents can now nominate charities for a specialist financial services group’s annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign.

Benefit Group has £120,000 available and in the 12 days leading up to Christmas will give £1,000 to ten charities each day.

Draws will take place every weekday from December 1-16. Winners are drawn at random with every charity nominated in with a chance of winning a vital donation this Christmas.

The £1,000 awards are open to all UK-registered charities, not-for-profit organisations, or community interest companies.

For more information or to nominate a charity, visit www.movementforgood.com.

Benefact Group is an independent, specialist financial services group that exists to give all its available profits to charity.