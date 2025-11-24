Devon residents can now nominate charities for a specialist financial services group’s annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign.
Benefit Group has £120,000 available and in the 12 days leading up to Christmas will give £1,000 to ten charities each day.
Draws will take place every weekday from December 1-16. Winners are drawn at random with every charity nominated in with a chance of winning a vital donation this Christmas.
The £1,000 awards are open to all UK-registered charities, not-for-profit organisations, or community interest companies.
Benefact Group is an independent, specialist financial services group that exists to give all its available profits to charity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.