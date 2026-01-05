In the last five years, there have been two confirmed cases in which hunt participants were convicted under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992. None have been convicted under the Hunting Act. In 2021, two terriermen with the Eggesford Hunt were convicted of interfering with a badger sett in an attempt to flush out a fox. In 2023, a terrierman associated with the Spooners and West Dartmoor Hunt was found guilty of blocking, damaging and causing a terrier to enter a protected badger sett.