West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm January 21 to 6am January 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Stowford Cross, diversion for entry via A388, Pennygillam and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 21 to 6am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Down to Ebsworthy, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm January 22 to 4am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Broadwoodwidger to Sourton Down, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.