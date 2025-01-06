West Devon's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for inspections, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon Okehampton carriageway closure for inspections, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion A30 eastbound to Whiddon Down, A3124, A3072 and A386 to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown lane closure for LED upgrade.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.