West Devon's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm October 8 to 4am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford to Liftondown - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross, lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260 and A386, HGV diversion via A3124 from Whiddon Down, A3072 and A386.
• A30, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Stowford carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via Lifton, Lewdown and Bridestowe to Sourton Cross.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.