West Devon's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm October 4 to 6am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Alphington to Cheriton Bishop, including entry slip at Fingle Glen, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Ide lane, Tedburn road, Five Mile Hill, Tedburn st Mary to rejoin A30 at Cheriton Bishop/Woodleigh junction.
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross, lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260 and A386, HGV diversion via A3124 from Whiddon Down, A3072 and A386.
• A30, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Stowford carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via Lifton, Lewdown and Bridestowe to Sourton Cross.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.