West Devon's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross exit slip road lane closure for sign maintenance, diversion to Meldon and return.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 8pm September 16 to 4am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Meldon - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down - lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.