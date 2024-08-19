West Devon's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton to Sticklepath, lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Liftondown to Sourton - lane closures for safety barrier repair.
• A30, from 7pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via Lifton, Lewdown and Bridestowe.
• A30, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down to Okehampton, lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon entry slip road lane closure for sign maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.