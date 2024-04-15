West Devon's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, April 9 to 11pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross exit slip roads traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Ebsworthy lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 8pm April 16 to 4am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions between Liftondown and Stowford lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 7pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion via A388 to Tavistock Road.
• A30, from 7pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Crockernwell.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.