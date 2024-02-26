West Devon's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm January 3 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Meldon.
• A30, from 6am January 4 to 11pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A30, from 6am January 9 to 8pm March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm February 26 to 4am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bridestowe lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9am to 1pm on February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown entry slip lane narrowing for electrical repairs.
• A30, from 10am to 4pm on February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down entry slip lane narrowing for electrical repairs.
• A30, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bridestowe lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton, exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 westbound to Sourton Cross and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.